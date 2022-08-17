×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Here are top five classical songs from Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala

17 August 2022 - 08:00
Tokollo Tshabalala died on Monday following an epileptic seizure. PHOTO MOHAU MOFOKENG
Tokollo Tshabalala died on Monday following an epileptic seizure. PHOTO MOHAU MOFOKENG
Image: Supplied

Kwaito heads and people who were bumping their heads to the lyricist Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane have been left heartbroken by the star's sudden death.

Magesh died on Monday after an epileptic seizure, his family said in a statement. He was a member of the legendary group TKZee.

The family statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.”

Here are the top five songs that got the streets jamming to Magesh's songs.

Tsotsi

This is a classic of note from his album Hits Of where he featured the late TK Mhinga.

Sgub'sam

Tokollo's solo career was supported by the TKZee family. In this hit song he features Zwai Bala from the group. This song proved to many that Magesh was not just having a try at kwaito but was born for it.

Phez gomhlangano

Tokollo's lyricism was unmatched. He was able to turn anything into song, and this number is an example. 

Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Phez Kom Hlangano · Tokollo Longest Time ℗ 2007 Kalawa Jazmee under exclusive license to Universal Music (Pty) Ltd (ZA) Released on: 2007-01-01 Composer Lyricist: T Tshabalala Composer Lyricist: Bruce Sebitlo Composer Lyricist: Zynne Sibika Composer Lyricist: Mandla Mofokeng Auto-generated by YouTube.

It's all right

A trip down memory lane. The 90s era was memorable. It used to be the soundtrack of many children's childhood ekasi, the generation that helped kwaito become the biggest genre. 

Magesh 

Who can forget this hit song from the classic Halloween album. This group has transcended generations. 

Fellow musician and collaborator with TKZee, Kagiso “Gwyza” Diseko, revealed during an interview with eNCA that he had been working with Tshabalala creating music until late last year.

“We were busy creating an evolved sound of TKZee’s album Guz 2001 which was released in 1998. We are saddened by his death. The industry has lost a legend. Magesh was a great pillar of TKZee as a group. He embraced the younger generation of artists. He worked with artists like DA Les, Khuli Chana, Spikiri and Mandoza.”

TKZee legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala,” read the statement.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

EFF and Nathi Mthethwa pay tribute to 'musical and cultural pioneer' Magesh

"Magesh will forever be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer who used his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the youth of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'His contribution will never be forgotten' — SA mourns TKZee's Magesh

"Your voice in the music will always make us happy, and that's a sign of life well lived."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Bonang would've been in her third dress by now' — Tweeps 'frustrated' by Anele ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  5. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade