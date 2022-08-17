Kwaito heads and people who were bumping their heads to the lyricist Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane have been left heartbroken by the star's sudden death.
Magesh died on Monday after an epileptic seizure, his family said in a statement. He was a member of the legendary group TKZee.
The family statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.”
Here are the top five songs that got the streets jamming to Magesh's songs.
Tsotsi
This is a classic of note from his album Hits Of where he featured the late TK Mhinga.
Here are top five classical songs from Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala
Image: Supplied
Kwaito heads and people who were bumping their heads to the lyricist Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane have been left heartbroken by the star's sudden death.
Magesh died on Monday after an epileptic seizure, his family said in a statement. He was a member of the legendary group TKZee.
The family statement read: “It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala. Magesh, as he was affectionately known, passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.”
Here are the top five songs that got the streets jamming to Magesh's songs.
Tsotsi
This is a classic of note from his album Hits Of where he featured the late TK Mhinga.
Sgub'sam
Tokollo's solo career was supported by the TKZee family. In this hit song he features Zwai Bala from the group. This song proved to many that Magesh was not just having a try at kwaito but was born for it.
Phez gomhlangano
Tokollo's lyricism was unmatched. He was able to turn anything into song, and this number is an example.
Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Phez Kom Hlangano · Tokollo Longest Time ℗ 2007 Kalawa Jazmee under exclusive license to Universal Music (Pty) Ltd (ZA) Released on: 2007-01-01 Composer Lyricist: T Tshabalala Composer Lyricist: Bruce Sebitlo Composer Lyricist: Zynne Sibika Composer Lyricist: Mandla Mofokeng Auto-generated by YouTube.
It's all right
A trip down memory lane. The 90s era was memorable. It used to be the soundtrack of many children's childhood ekasi, the generation that helped kwaito become the biggest genre.
Magesh
Who can forget this hit song from the classic Halloween album. This group has transcended generations.
Fellow musician and collaborator with TKZee, Kagiso “Gwyza” Diseko, revealed during an interview with eNCA that he had been working with Tshabalala creating music until late last year.
“We were busy creating an evolved sound of TKZee’s album Guz 2001 which was released in 1998. We are saddened by his death. The industry has lost a legend. Magesh was a great pillar of TKZee as a group. He embraced the younger generation of artists. He worked with artists like DA Les, Khuli Chana, Spikiri and Mandoza.”
TKZee legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died
EFF and Nathi Mthethwa pay tribute to 'musical and cultural pioneer' Magesh
'His contribution will never be forgotten' — SA mourns TKZee's Magesh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos