TshisaLIVE

‘I remain the queen of my work’ — Makhadzi on her performance at the Samas

29 August 2022 - 13:08
Musician Makhadzi has broken her silence after Sunday night's awards ceremony.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

Makhadzi has lifted the lid on her performance being cut short at the SA Music Awards (Samas) on Sunday night. 

Though the award-winning musician charted the Twitter trends before her performance at the awards ceremony, things didn't go so well for the star when she took to the stage.

Viewers were complaining about the sound from the start of the show and were looking forward to their queen's performance, only to be shocked when it was cut short.

Image: Twitter/ Makhadzi

“The problem started when I declined their choreography because I always want to perform with my own dancers. But the most important thing is how can you let me rehearse for five minutes when others were given unlimited time,” tweeted Makhadzi.

The Ghanama hitmaker explained in a now deleted tweet that she was treated differently from other artists who were there, but she would remain at her best.

“I think its time for me to state my story about what happens before you see my energy on TV. I don't really have energy to say it tribalism because I have a lot of fans who do not speak my language but support my music.” 

Makhadzi is not the only star who was let down on the night.

DJ and music producer Maphorisa took to his Twitter to diss the awards.

"You can't cheat the numbers. F**k the Samas forever. Doesn’t even bring food on the table.'

Twitter was abuzz on Monday with people baffled about what happened at the ceremony. 

“Why did they send Makhadzi an invitation to perform at their boring show, just to humiliate her by cutting her performance short? They should have asked their faves to perform. Let our queen enjoy the show while sitting in her comfortable home," tweeted one tweep.

See more tweets below :

