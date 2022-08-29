'Generations' gig and collab with Makhadzi’s hitmaker: Dreams come true for Tyraqeed

Upcoming actor and muso Tyraqeed is thanking his lucky stars after bagging himself a collaboration with Makhadzi’s hitmaker Mr Brown and an acting gig on Generations: The Legacy.
The star exclusively told TshisaLIVE about his upcoming single Uthando Lwami.
The song was created out of sheer luck of being in the right place at the right time when he met Mr Brown while at a friend’s place.
He said “working with Mr Brown has always been a dream for me. Remember he produces for Makhadzi and Zanda Zakuza”.
The breakout star says he has mixed feelings about his path to stardom. Adding, he intends to work with the biggest names in the industry.
“It’s been rocky but exciting and I am definitely going to work with the top dogs in this game. I already have a collabo with Nasty C and DJ Bongz, and I am also cooking up something with the Q Twins and Mduduzi Ncube from Inkabi Records.”
The KwaZulu-Natal-born sensation, whose real name is Innocent Bayanda Mzimela, began chasing his ambitions in music and acting early in 2008 and says he knew back then that he would end up on top.
The budding actor also expressed excitement at joining SABC1’s flagship soapie Generations: The Legacy.
He will make his debut early next month.
“I will soon hit the screens as Dr Skhosana; it’s going to be epic storytelling, but that’s all I can say for now. Stay tuned.”
