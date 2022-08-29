×

TshisaLIVE

POLL | Is it time for the Samas to bow out?

29 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Robot Boii, Lawrence Maleka, Nandi Madida and Mpho Popps at the 28th annual SA Music Awards at the Sun City Superbowl.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The future of the SA Music Awards (Samas) appears to be hanging in the balance after fans and artists criticised this year's ceremony.

SA's premier music awards were held over the weekend, with deep house DJ Chymamusique and Zakes Bantwini among the big winners.

Chymamusique won the Best Dance Album, Male Artist of the Year and prestigious Album of the Year awards. Zake's super hit Osama won him two accolades: the Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers and Best Collaboration.

Popular Limpopo musician Makhadzi walked away with the Music Video of the Year award for Ghanama featuring Prince Benza. 

DJ Black Coffee was honoured with the International Achiever Award for his musical contributions which have extended far beyond SA borders.

While some celebrated their fave winning, many were disappointed about others losing out on awards.

The production was criticised for being “shambolic” and “lacking atmosphere”.

Some suggested the awards should be scrapped and return in a new format next year.

The red carpet hosts were dragged for being “cringe” and unprepared, and main show host Nandi Madida was also criticised for awkward silences and jokes.

Some complained that their favourites did not walk the red carpet, while others said the outfits on display were “meh” at best.

Perhaps one of the most head-scratching moment was when DJ Zinhle, who was presenting an award, used a pause in proceedings to shout out to her friend for winning another award at an unrelated ceremony.

Sound issues plagued the evening, and Makhadzi claimed her performance at the awards was cut short.

“The problem started when I declined their choreography because I always want to perform with my own dancers. But the most important thing is how can you let me rehearse for five minutes when others were given unlimited time?

“I think it's time for me to state my story about what happens before you see my energy on TV. I don't really have energy to say it's tribalism because I have a lot of fans who do not speak my language but support my music,” she claimed in a now-deleted tweet.

Maphorisa took to his Twitter to diss the awards.

“You can't cheat the numbers. F**k the Samas forever. Doesn’t even put food on the table”.

