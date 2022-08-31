Reason pleads with Samro and Risa to get young creatives on board
‘There’s no way you are going to embarrass us and yourselves like this’
Rapper Reason has tweeted music bodies to ask them to consider having young blood in their organisations.
The suggestion he recently posted on his Twitter timeline comes after the SA Music Awards (Samas) returned live on Mzansi's tellies after a two-year hiatus.
Though the awards ceremony left some tweeps with a bitter taste in their mouths, it was the category SAMPRA Artist of the Year that got many talking.
“Dear @RiSARAV @SAMROMusic @OfficialSAMPRA please get young music executives on your boards now. There’s no way you’re gonna embarrass us and yourselves like this . Invite Maphorisa to be a part of your collective or something. We are losing faith in you like this. Please,” tweeted Reason.
DJ and music producer Maphorisa took to his Twitter to diss the awards.
“You can't cheat the numbers. F**k the Samas forever. Doesn’t even bring food on the table.'
In a separate tweet it became clear what unsettled the music producer about the Samas.
“The Samas need to respect us. First it was Mlindo the Vocalist now ke YoungStunna. It’s becoming personal.”
The awards took place on S August 27 and 28 in the Sun City Superbowl.
Makhadzi has lifted the lid on her performance being cut short at the awards on Sunday night. In a series of tweets, she was wrecking her brain about what unfolded.
“Mr Brown was happy to perform with me until they cut my song to one minute because they don't value my talent because they wish if it was not me. I have never performed for one minute because I am not a jazz artist but a dancer,” tweeted a disappointed Makhadzi.