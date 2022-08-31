Reason pleads with Samro and Risa to get young creatives on board

Rapper Reason has tweeted music bodies to ask them to consider having young blood in their organisations.

The suggestion he recently posted on his Twitter timeline comes after the SA Music Awards (Samas) returned live on Mzansi's tellies after a two-year hiatus.

Though the awards ceremony left some tweeps with a bitter taste in their mouths, it was the category SAMPRA Artist of the Year that got many talking.

“Dear @RiSARAV @SAMROMusic @OfficialSAMPRA please get young music executives on your boards now. There’s no way you’re gonna embarrass us and yourselves like this . Invite Maphorisa to be a part of your collective or something. We are losing faith in you like this. Please,” tweeted Reason.

DJ and music producer Maphorisa took to his Twitter to diss the awards.

“You can't cheat the numbers. F**k the Samas forever. Doesn’t even bring food on the table.'