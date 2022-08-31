‘You know how grateful I am’- Ntando Duma’s sister heartfelt message to her

Ntando and her sister Thando Duma always share special moments together and on her birthday Thando wrote a heartfelt message to her twinnie.

Taking to her Instagram recently she shared a slide show of snaps of them together.

“To my mother’s daughter, my twin that isn’t my twin, my baby sister, my cheerleader, my jokist, my facetime partner. I’ve looked everywhere for the right words to say, but I’m finding none., anyway Duma, when I look at your life, each experience makes me feel blessed to have you as a sister. You handled each phase of life with faith. I love your positive spirit, your passion, braveness, work ethic and all that you are. At age 27 you’ve achieved so much & I’m super proud of all your accomplishments.