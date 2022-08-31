‘You know how grateful I am’- Ntando Duma’s sister heartfelt message to her
Ntando and her sister Thando Duma always share special moments together and on her birthday Thando wrote a heartfelt message to her twinnie.
Taking to her Instagram recently she shared a slide show of snaps of them together.
“To my mother’s daughter, my twin that isn’t my twin, my baby sister, my cheerleader, my jokist, my facetime partner. I’ve looked everywhere for the right words to say, but I’m finding none., anyway Duma, when I look at your life, each experience makes me feel blessed to have you as a sister. You handled each phase of life with faith. I love your positive spirit, your passion, braveness, work ethic and all that you are. At age 27 you’ve achieved so much & I’m super proud of all your accomplishments.
“You are an inspiration, not only to me but to everyone who’s blessed enough to be a part of your life & journey, your life has been a perfect example to emulate! I could write a million words to tell you just how amazing you are, but let’s leave it short! Happy birthday dadewethu, I wish you all the WINS in life for all your WINS are mine too. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done for me. You know my heart and you know how grateful I am. I love you now and forever. Nkosi mayithele umusa.”
Reacting to her sister's post, Ntando said she loved Thando.
“Oh last frame, not ngo Alakine nkosi! Message yona? No ways. Enkosi mntaka mamami no babami. I love you so much.”