The Idols SA judge took to his timeline earlier this month to sing her praises after meeting her for the first time at a gig for which they were both booked at Sunny Obasi in Benoni.
In his post, Somizi spoke of how grateful he was to DJ Zinhle, who has paved the way for female DJs to succeed.
“What a sweet, humble lady. As I was enjoying her set I could not stop thinking about what DJ Zinhle has done to the DJ industry. She's really the pioneer for women in the continent. Just thought I should give her the flowers here,” he wrote.
The choreographer and author said the DJ took her brand seriously, leaving him rooting for her all the way.
“As the perfectionist and professional I am in my work, I watched everything from the moment you (Uncle Waffles) walked in with your team to when you were on stage and until you left. You're on the ball young lady. You arrived on time, played on time, your team is super focused. it's not just people hanging around. The world is your oyster nana.”
'The genre that changed my life' — Uncle Waffles on scoring a gig with BBC radio
Image: SUPPLIED
Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles is making her presence felt internationally and will be soon chatting all things amapiano.
She is not only touring the world, but had exciting news to share on her Twitter timeline on Wednesday, making history in the world of amapiano.
“So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC RADIO 1’s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spotlight on the genre that changed my life; amapiano and some of its hottest songs to date! Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time,” she tweeted.
Uncle Waffles impressed the likes of Somizi Mhlongo with how she carries herself as a brand.
