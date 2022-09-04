SNAPS | Nomcebo Zikode living it up in Romania

Musician Nomcebo Zikode is living it up in Romania and slowly becoming a globetrotter.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she has been sharing moments of her exploring the country and keeping her fans up to date.
She performed at Fashion TV last Friday.
“You only get a chance to live your dream once, and I'm living mine right now. Catch me live @fashiontv.ro @fashiontv tonight.”
Nomcebo's life has been on an upward trajectory. The Bayabuza hit maker took to Instagram to share a clip of her signing documents for her brand new Range Rover.
“The big things, the little things and the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me,” she wrote.
Late last year Nomcebo took to Instagram to share that she got honoured by the city of Miami.
She shared a clip of an interview on American TV channel America Teve, showcasing her being handed the keys to the city last year.
“Commissioner Wardson and Joe Carollo honoured me on my first visit to America, to the state of Florida and to the City of Miami. I was declared a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city,” she wrote, announcing the news to her fans.
From Switzerland to Miami, Florida, Doha and more, the Jerusalema singer has been travelling across the globe performing the hit single and other songs in her catalogue.
