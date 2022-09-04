×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Nomcebo Zikode living it up in Romania

04 September 2022 - 08:00
Nomcebo Zikode is in Romania having the time of her life
Nomcebo Zikode is in Romania having the time of her life
Image: Supplied

Musician Nomcebo Zikode is living it up in Romania and slowly becoming a globetrotter. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline she has been sharing moments of her exploring the country and keeping her fans up to date.

She performed at Fashion TV last Friday.  

“You only get a chance to live your dream once, and I'm living mine right now. Catch me live @fashiontv.ro @fashiontv tonight.”

Nomcebo's life has been on an upward trajectory. The Bayabuza hit maker took to Instagram to share a clip of her signing documents for her brand new Range Rover. 

“The big things, the little things and the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me,” she wrote.

Late last year Nomcebo took to Instagram to share that she got honoured by the city of Miami.

She shared a clip of an interview on American TV channel America Teve, showcasing her being handed the keys to the city last year. 

“Commissioner Wardson and Joe Carollo honoured me on my first visit to America, to the state of Florida and to the City of Miami. I was declared a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city,” she wrote, announcing the news to her fans.

From Switzerland to Miami, Florida, Doha and more, the Jerusalema singer has been travelling across the globe performing the hit single and other songs in her catalogue.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nomcebo happy ‘Jerusalema’ reached the highest earning status, despite the drama

"Some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode shines as her cameo on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ airs

Nomcebo perfroms 'Jerusalema' on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode blesses herself with a stunning Range Rover

"I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me," said the singer.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Nomcebo Zikode gets honorary certificate in Tunisia for 'Jerusalema'

Nomcebo Zikode thankful for the international recognition
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hippo vs OUTsurance: Court throws out bid to pull controversial ‘Katlego Maboe’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'It's not Amandela Aweytoo, Amandla Stenberg' TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I’m battling to come to terms with my diagnosis’ — Zoleka Mandela starts ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda's production company and Primedia buy 'The Masked Singer' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...