Thando Dlomo, Thapelo Mokoena and Warren Masemola are other stars also flying the SA flag high beyond the borders of Mzansi after joining the cast of Showtime's new series King Shaka, starring alongside French actress Aïssa Maïga.
The series, produced by Antoine Fuqua, is based on true events and follows the rise of Zulu empire founder Shaka after uniting tribes in the early 19th century.
Warren, who plays the role of Magazwa, took to his timeline to share the news with his fans.
“I’m so excited to be a part of this outstanding international cast of Showtime’s King Shaka by Antoine Fuqua; a dream come true,” he wrote.
‘The Legacy’ star Sean-Marco Vorster scores an international gig
Image: Instagram/ Sean-Marco Voster
Sean-Marco Vorster is beaming with pride after bagging a role on season 3's Emmy-nominated action series Warrior on HBO.
Warrior is an action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, and based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.
The star, popularly known for his role on M-Net's The Legacy as driver-cum-head of investigations Stefan Potgieter, took to his Instagram to reveal he joins the cast as Stewart Gumm, the right-hand man to mayor Buckley.
“So incredibly grateful and overwhelmed to be cast in a show where I started off as a fan,” he wrote.
