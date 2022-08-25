WATCH | Sexy moves & speedo shorts! Here's what SK Khoza’s 'The Black Door' character gets up to

If there's anything that SK Khoza has managed to do is keep his fans interested in his every move with his carefree spirit.

He joined e.tv's steamy adult drama and plays the role of Sabelo in The Black Door that airs weekdays at 9.30pm.

Taking to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday, he shared a clip of him fooling around and having loads of fun on set.

The adults-only drama, which is produced by Black Brain Pictures, premiered in April and has had Mzansi glued to their tellies.

He took to his Instagram early this month to announce the news of his debut on the show.

“Meet Sabelo Cele aka #BEAST... “He is cunning, calculating, very smooth with the tongue and can even sell ice to an Eskimo ... His @ TheBlackDoor on a serious and very dangerous mission. He's not what you think he is,” SK wrote.

SK Khoza is no stranger to going viral on socials, he has shot up the Mzansi's trends list after an explicit video of him went viral in July.