'I'm not going to box myself' — Anele Zondo on launching her music career

Anele Zondo has finally shared visuals for her first single Ingwe since unveiling her talent as a rapper in September 2021.
The media personality turned musician has had her fans itching to hear more music from her and says she's excited as she'll get to showcase her range as an artist where she features Nadia Nakai, Blxckie among many others.
“I'm not going to box myself with a genre. There's a few R&B tracks I've done, amapiano, gqom and more,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Anele, who gets her inspiration from international stars like Cardi B and Summer Walker, says she's grateful to have a mentor like Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, to help her execute the vision.
“He definitely does [write for me] ... He helps me with the pen but he can never tell my life story. Every time I go into studio there are one to three people. I'm a musician, that's what Beyoncé does ... have to be in a room with creatives so you can share ideas. I'm a very creative person naturally and know how to put things together.”
Her venture in the music space is done under the moniker Ney The Bae where she will be showcasing the fun side of her while letting her followers more into her life.
“The Anele Zondo name has built its own repertoire, I had to separate the two, I'm reintroducing myself, where I come from and where I'm going.
“I want to let people into my life, I don't believe people have known about my story because I've never shared it.”
Anele is yet to show the world what she is capable of, she says. She's been in the entertainment industry for nearly four years now.
She's a brand ambassador for Catrice cosmetics, has a fashion range with The Fix set to launch mid-September, and is expected to make her debut as an actress on a telenovela and the big screen.
“I live for iconic moments, I want to be a curator of my own narrative.”
