Award-winning Nigerian director Akin Omotoso might have another blockbuster as fans look forward his latest offering on Netflix, The Brave Ones.
As the new supernatural series, set to premiere on September 16, journeys through three parallel worlds — the living, the unborn and the dead — governed by the Tree of Life in six captivating episodes.
The series, set in modern-day SA, is inspired by the rich mythology of African gods and divine beings, starring Sthandile Nkosi, Keke Mphuthi, Nomalanga Nkosi, Bonko Khoza and Tony Kgoroge, among others.
The story revolves around a goddess reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death after harnessing her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction.
Akin spoke to Spotlight about how this move came as a 360 moment for him having first learnt about the parallel world as a 12-year-old boy.
“I grew up listening to stories of African folklore, ancestral mythology ... and I became obsessed. When the opportunity came, I wanted to create a show that harked back to my childhood and harked to that sort of spiritual, African god space, but also grounded in Johannesburg in this modern time.”
The series is a continuum of work inspired by those who came before him and he hopes to inspire other aspiring film makers to follow suit.
“These stories have existed orally, our grandmothers told us when were growing up; those stories shaped the culture ... I have been inspired by that [and], hopefully, can inspire others.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Akin Omotoso talks about creating Netflix’s ‘The Brave Ones’
Image: Instagram/ Akin Omotoso
Watch the video below:
