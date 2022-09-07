Thuso Mbedu and ‘The Woman is King’ co-stars look amazing on the cover of ‘Essence’

Thuso Mbedu has Mzansi beaming with pride after appearing on the recent digital cover of Essence magazine alongside her co-stars in the long-awaited film The Woman is King.

The historical film centres around an all-female warrior unit which protected the west African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. The film is expected to launch this month.

The actress graces the cover alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

“My biggest take away is that I really am stronger than I think, believe or allow myself to be, that there is a greatness that you saw that I have not been allowed to see in myself that I need to take in. I thank you for seeing me. Because even now I don’t think I see myself,” she told Essence when speaking about Gina and Viola.