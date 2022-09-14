Amapiano DJ and music producer Kabza De Small left tweeps with mixed reactions after a clip of him replying to Dr Malinga went viral.
In the clip shared by a popular blogger on Twitter the Asibe Happy hit maker denied Dr Malinga's claims that he was instructed by DJ Maphorisa to withhold releasing a song they worked on together.
Clearly annoyed and frustrated, Kabza said he would have preferred Dr Malinga to ask him why their song wasn't dropped instead of running his mouth on Podcast and Chill.
On the timeline some tweeps agreed.
“Kabza's point is, don't try to make him feel bad and force him to do songs out of pity. Dr Malinga had his shine, Kabza is shining now. There can be a lot of reasons why the song didn't drop. What if Kabza didn't like it? Kabza changed a lot of lives. He can swear on his (Instagram) live, ” tweeted one.
“Some South Africans and entitlement. Leave Kabza alone. Y’all are just jealous, maan kante what is he supposed to say? He has made a track for Dr Malinga and he didn’t owe anyone s**t.Leave @KabzaDeSmall_ tf alone. Vele where was he when Malinga was eating? Not like he fed Kabza.”
Dr Malinga sat down with the Podcast and Chill team last week for an interview in which he broke down when he recalled how no-one helped him when his possessions were seized by the SA Revenue Service.
“I was calling people I worked with. I called many people, but they didn't come to my rescue. Every time I would call people and ask can you help and they never did.”
Here are some reactions from the Twitter timeline :
‘Ska phapha’ — Kabza De Small denies hogging song with Dr Malinga
