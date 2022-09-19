×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | John Legend gives SA artist's 'Nervous' rendition his stamp of approval

19 September 2022 - 18:06 By Simpiwe Gabavana
US superstar John Legend was blown away by the entry.
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A SA musician has caught John Legend’s eye for his spine-tingling vocals on one of the US superstar’s songs.

The American singer, songwriter, pianist and record producer posted a TikTok video singing Nervous from his album, Legend, inviting his fans to duet with him.

SA singer Mthandazo Gatya participated in the #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok, adding an African touch with a maskandi beat to the song. 

The duet had many deep in their feels as it went viral on social media.

Even John Legend was impressed and commented on Mthandazo's TikTok post with fire emojis.

Mthandazo shared his excitement on Twitter, thanking his supporters.

He said he leaves everything in God's hands and hopes to collaborate with John some day.

Take a listen to Mthandazo and John's really cool TikTok collab:

