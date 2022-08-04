‘I’m just too nervous still,’ says Chrissy Teigen as she reveals baby bump

US personality Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend are expecting another baby, a few years after the heartbreaking loss of their unborn baby.

The former model took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share pics of her baby bump and confirm the news to fans.

In the two images, a scantily clad mom of two can be seen posing sideways and facing the camera with her visible baby bump.

Accompanying the snaps was a lengthy message: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.