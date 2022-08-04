×

Lifestyle

‘I’m just too nervous still,’ says Chrissy Teigen as she reveals baby bump

Teigen, 36, shared the heartbreaking loss of her unborn baby just two years ago

04 August 2022 - 09:00
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Chrissy Teigen announced via Instagram that she and John Legend are expecting their fourth child. The couple suffered a pregnancy loss of their third child in 2020.
Image: Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic

US personality Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend are expecting another baby, a few years after the heartbreaking loss of their unborn baby.

The former model took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share pics of her baby bump and confirm the news to fans.

In the two images, a scantily clad mom of two can be seen posing sideways and facing the camera with her visible baby bump. 

Accompanying the snaps was a lengthy message: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK, phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long,” she told her 38.7-million followers.

Fellow celebs and fans alike congratulated the cookbook author, who already has daughter Luna and son Miles with the award-winning singer.

In 2020, Teigen revealed the heartbreaking loss of her third child Jack, who she miscarried 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

The Lip Sync Battle host opened up about her grieving journey in a lengthy essay posted on Medium and shared her grieving process on social media over the months.

