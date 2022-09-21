×

TshisaLIVE

Ultra SA announces 2023 return

21 September 2022 - 13:30
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Ultra is making a comeback.
Ultra is making a comeback.
Image: Supplied/Ultrasa2020_1_RUKES

Ultra SA, the largest electronic music festival our continent has ever seen, will finally return in March 2023 after a three-year break.

Three years of no world-class international DJs, no Ultra Angels, no over the top fireworks and pyro, and only those epic three-year-old memories to keep us all going. But not any more because Ultra is back.

Globally, Ultra has come back after the lockdown bigger than before, with Ultra Music Festival selling out in record time and Ultra Europe crowds breaking attendance records.

Ultra Japan and Ultra Korea have also announced their returns, and the international hype is at a higher level than ever before.

The last Ultra SA in 2020 brought 50,000 ecstatic partygoers together for a day and night of gold-standard performances, pyrotechnics and party moments, the memories of which have lasted until today.

It’s finally time to make new ones.

Tickets will go on sale from September 23 2022.

The events will be held in Cape Town on March 10 2023 at Kenilworth racecourse (Hollywoodbets, Kenilworth), and in Johannesburg on March 11 2023 at Expo Centre, Nasrec.

