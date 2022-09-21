“I hope you bring it Nyovi cause you've got a lot of competition hy. #SETE #Lemons2Lemonade Nasty C's EP is too much I trust you'll bring it though #NyovestiveSeason,” one said.
It's #Nyovestive season! Cassper plans to release another song
Cassper Nyovest has committed to releasing a new song each time a previous track reaches a million views.
On Twitter on Tuesday the rapper dubbed this period in his life #NyovestiveSeason and promised to drop a lot of songs, as long as his fans come to the party by supporting his projects.
“I'm dropping a banger on their head tops tomo! This song is a celebration for TeamNyovest getting #4StepsBack to a million views in 14 days. My promise will be kept. Every time a new song/video reaches a million views, I'll drop another 1! It's officially #NyovestiveSeason,” he tweeted.
In his mentions, his followers urged him to keep up the momentum as competition is getting tight.
“I hope you bring it Nyovi cause you've got a lot of competition hy. #SETE #Lemons2Lemonade Nasty C's EP is too much I trust you'll bring it though #NyovestiveSeason,” one said.
The star is seemingly having the time of his life. He previously said: “I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive any more, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest."
After his song reached a cool half a mil, he said: "#4stepsBack sitting on 518 0000 views in 2 days! I'm in charge. That's how #CassperReply."
On his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper shared a YouTube screenshot of the video and its view count.
