×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

It's #Nyovestive season! Cassper plans to release another song

21 September 2022 - 12:30
Cassper Nyovest plans to release songs regularly, even though he 'doesn't need to to so to make a living any more'.
Cassper Nyovest plans to release songs regularly, even though he 'doesn't need to to so to make a living any more'.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has committed to releasing a new song each time a previous track reaches a million views.

On Twitter on Tuesday the rapper dubbed this period in his life #NyovestiveSeason and promised to drop a lot of songs, as long as his fans come to the party by supporting his projects. 

“I'm dropping a banger on their head tops tomo! This song is a celebration for TeamNyovest getting #4StepsBack to a million views in 14 days. My promise will be kept. Every time a new song/video reaches a million views, I'll drop another 1! It's officially #NyovestiveSeason,” he tweeted.

In his mentions, his followers urged him to keep up the momentum as competition is getting tight.

“I hope you bring it Nyovi cause you've got a lot of competition hy. #SETE #Lemons2Lemonade Nasty C's EP is too much I trust you'll bring it though #NyovestiveSeason,” one said.

The star is seemingly having the time of his life. He previously said: “I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive any more, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest."

After his song reached a cool half a mil, he said: "#4stepsBack sitting on 518 0000 views in 2 days! I'm in charge. That's how #CassperReply." 

On his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper shared a YouTube screenshot of the video and its view count.

READ MORE:

‘If I lose I quit boxing forever’ — Cassper hypes match with Priddy Ugly

Cassper aims to challenge Big Zulu to a boxing match if he beats Priddy Ugly on October 1.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

‘I don’t hate him’: AKA on harbouring hard feelings for arch nemesis Cassper

“Also I’m not proud of swearing at his parents you know to tell you the truth and I definitely owe them an apology.”
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest 1-Mist Alba 0: Inside his hilarious runny stomach episode

"Lae verstana Mist Alba?"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper Nyovest says his international superstar ‘friends’ are coming to SA soon

Cassper Nyovest said Dave Chappelle told him he is coming to Africa with a tour.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I can proudly say Jojo tank is gone’ — Deli Malinga on her flat tummy TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You’ve taught me how to be independent' — King Monada gives Dr Malinga his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | John Legend gives SA artist's 'Nervous' rendition his stamp of approval TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Final pantsula dance-off at the graveyard: Mahoota shares clips from ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I don't need the money or fake industry friends' — Mongezi Mahlangu on his ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked