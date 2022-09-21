×

TshisaLIVE

'We are good, very good actually' — Kelly Khumalo says it's water under bridge with sister Zandie

21 September 2022 - 10:00
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Sisters Kelly and Zandie Khumalo are back in each other's lives after a nasty split.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

After hinting at a reunion earlier this year, Kelly Khumalo has confirmed she and her sister Zandie Gumede (née Khumalo) have buried the hatchet and are a part of each other's lives again.

Talking to Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka as a guest on Kaya 959, Kelly confirmed she and her sister were no longer at war.

“We are good. We are very good actually. I think we needed that bit of a break. You know, when you are so close to another to a point where you lose self-identity, which is a dangerous thing for an individual ... so I now feel like we needed that. She had to find her outside me, and I had to find me outside her.”

Dineo touched on how people in their circles struggled with their split.

“I took it very personally ... I called a meeting with all my friends and said, 'Listen, you guys have to decide, and it's OK if you chose to be part of my sister's corner ... I won't take offence, but at least I'll know where you stand, so you must decide.”

Kelly said she was so angry she even made her mother pick sides, but all's well that ends well.

The Khumalo sisters had been feuding for years.

Their split as sisters was highly publicised after Kelly released a statement distancing herself from a scam Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved in.

Zandie hit back at the allegations and announced a “divorce” from her sister, in a lengthy Instagram post.

“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter, but I am separating from a person I have known for all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with all my life, my sister,” Zandie wrote.

However, Zandie later said their issues would not spill over to their children. 

She revealed in a statement on Instagram last year in October that she got along with her sister’s children.

