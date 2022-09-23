TshisaLIVE

Got plans for Dezemba? Here's what to expect at the 2nd Annual Ultimate Party

23 September 2022 - 06:00
RMM spokesperson Sebabatso Maseko said they've brought in more sponsorships and stakeholders for the benefit of those in the creative arts industry.
RMM spokesperson Sebabatso Maseko said they've brought in more sponsorships and stakeholders for the benefit of those in the creative arts industry.
Image: Supplied

It may be September, but there's a cool vibe in the air and some people have already started their official countdown to #keDecemberboss.

With events and festivals lining up after a two-year break due to Covid-19, people are ready to get their dancing shoes on.  

TshisaLIVE took a short-left to Mpumalanga when it was invited by RMM Events to the launch of the 2nd Annual Ultimate Party 2022. The exclusive media launch was hosted for stakeholders and members of the media in Middelburg. 

The Ultimate Party 2022 is officially returning to Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on December 16.

We got a taste of what will be on offer and now the countdown begins to the biggest festival in the province.

In attendance was the office of the MMC for arts & culture of Steve Tshwete municipality and mayor Masilela Petros Mhlonishwa.

“The economical contribution created by the Ultimate Party is undeniable to our city. As the office of the mayor, we are honoured to be in this partnership that will serve more than the arts & culture,” said Mhlonishwa.

Artists billed to perform at the Ultimate Party include Makhadzi, K.O Musa Keys, Mfundo Moh, Musa, Azana, ThebeSun EL, Shimza, 2 PM DJ’s, Cubique DJ, Ezra, Leehleza & Abuti Lolo and Master KG.

Joining the stage for the first time are Middelburg Fresh Talent Flows, Theo, Dosline and Crazy Gand Cryonici.

“The Ultimate Party has partnered with the Steve Tshwete municipality, RISE FM, Schweppes [and] SAB to create more capacity with our events and involvement of young artists, photographers [and] entrepreneurs in the creative sector for all projects,” said RMM spokesperson Sebabatso Maseko.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ultra SA announces 2023 return

Ultra SA, the largest electronic music festival our continent has ever seen, will finally return in March 2023 after a three-year break.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines

Joseph Dhafana defied all odds, rising from Zimbabwean refugee and gardener in Riebeeck Kasteel to head sommelier at La Colombe and full-time ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

All you need to know about the return of DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

The African Giant aka Burna Boy is expected to perform at this year's DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Zola 7, Cassper Nyovest share heart-warming moment on stage

"Thank you for last night OG. What amoment," gushed Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We are good, very good actually' — Kelly Khumalo says it's water under bridge ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lulo Cafe breaks his silence and apologises for leaked viral video TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I was never mean to Pearl' — DJ Zinhle slams tweeps saying she 'hates' Pearl TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You’ve taught me how to be independent' — King Monada gives Dr Malinga his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo reveals she dated Chad Da Don because she was in a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...