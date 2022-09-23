It may be September, but there's a cool vibe in the air and some people have already started their official countdown to #keDecemberboss.
With events and festivals lining up after a two-year break due to Covid-19, people are ready to get their dancing shoes on.
TshisaLIVE took a short-left to Mpumalanga when it was invited by RMM Events to the launch of the 2nd Annual Ultimate Party 2022. The exclusive media launch was hosted for stakeholders and members of the media in Middelburg.
The Ultimate Party 2022 is officially returning to Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on December 16.
We got a taste of what will be on offer and now the countdown begins to the biggest festival in the province.
In attendance was the office of the MMC for arts & culture of Steve Tshwete municipality and mayor Masilela Petros Mhlonishwa.
“The economical contribution created by the Ultimate Party is undeniable to our city. As the office of the mayor, we are honoured to be in this partnership that will serve more than the arts & culture,” said Mhlonishwa.
Artists billed to perform at the Ultimate Party include Makhadzi, K.O Musa Keys, Mfundo Moh, Musa, Azana, ThebeSun EL, Shimza, 2 PM DJ’s, Cubique DJ, Ezra, Leehleza & Abuti Lolo and Master KG.
Joining the stage for the first time are Middelburg Fresh Talent Flows, Theo, Dosline and Crazy Gand Cryonici.
“The Ultimate Party has partnered with the Steve Tshwete municipality, RISE FM, Schweppes [and] SAB to create more capacity with our events and involvement of young artists, photographers [and] entrepreneurs in the creative sector for all projects,” said RMM spokesperson Sebabatso Maseko.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Got plans for Dezemba? Here's what to expect at the 2nd Annual Ultimate Party
Image: Supplied
It may be September, but there's a cool vibe in the air and some people have already started their official countdown to #keDecemberboss.
With events and festivals lining up after a two-year break due to Covid-19, people are ready to get their dancing shoes on.
TshisaLIVE took a short-left to Mpumalanga when it was invited by RMM Events to the launch of the 2nd Annual Ultimate Party 2022. The exclusive media launch was hosted for stakeholders and members of the media in Middelburg.
The Ultimate Party 2022 is officially returning to Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on December 16.
We got a taste of what will be on offer and now the countdown begins to the biggest festival in the province.
In attendance was the office of the MMC for arts & culture of Steve Tshwete municipality and mayor Masilela Petros Mhlonishwa.
“The economical contribution created by the Ultimate Party is undeniable to our city. As the office of the mayor, we are honoured to be in this partnership that will serve more than the arts & culture,” said Mhlonishwa.
Artists billed to perform at the Ultimate Party include Makhadzi, K.O Musa Keys, Mfundo Moh, Musa, Azana, ThebeSun EL, Shimza, 2 PM DJ’s, Cubique DJ, Ezra, Leehleza & Abuti Lolo and Master KG.
Joining the stage for the first time are Middelburg Fresh Talent Flows, Theo, Dosline and Crazy Gand Cryonici.
“The Ultimate Party has partnered with the Steve Tshwete municipality, RISE FM, Schweppes [and] SAB to create more capacity with our events and involvement of young artists, photographers [and] entrepreneurs in the creative sector for all projects,” said RMM spokesperson Sebabatso Maseko.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ultra SA announces 2023 return
From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines
All you need to know about the return of DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival
WATCH | Zola 7, Cassper Nyovest share heart-warming moment on stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos