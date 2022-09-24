Actress Jay Anstey said her partner and love of her life, Sean-Marco Vorster, is a force of good in the world when she wished him a happy birthday.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared snaps of them together and their daughter and she celebrated her partner who she said she was lucky to have by her side.
“You are my best friend, an incredible father, unbelievably kind and giving, absolutely hilarious and a force of good in the world. How lucky we all are that you were born. I love you deeply and feel honoured to walk the journey of life with you by my side,” she wrote.
The couple welcomed their first child in December 2020, and the actress shared the birthing method of her choice that saw her and her partner welcome their daughter without any medical assistance.
Jay Anstey pens heartfelt post to the love of her life on his birthday
Image: Via Instagram
The free birth method is unassisted childbirth, which is intentionally giving birth at home without a doctor, midwife or any trained health professional in attendance.
With her partner in the pool with her and her mother sitting at the base of the pool giving her support while she breathed through what she describes as “the ring of fire” during her contractions, 10 hours later she delivered her baby.
“I pushed for three contractions and delivered our darling daughter into the world. His hands were the first to touch her and the only faces she looked upon were those of her family. She cried beautifully, we checked her vitals and she was happy and perfect. Everything I had wanted for her. Her perfect birth.”
