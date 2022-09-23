One day to go: Here’s what to expect at the DStv Delicious Festival

We are officially one day away from the DStv International Food and Music Festival, and people are adding the final touches to their garb.
Before you head out the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit to have the time of your life at the festival, here's a list of the things you should know.
What to bring
Bring sunscreen, a hat, a camp chair and/or a picnic blanket. And, of course, bring your appetite for awesome summery fun in the sun, and settle in for an epic weekend of food and entertainment.
What not to bring
No cooler boxes and no picnic baskets. You are at the festival to sample the amazing food and beverages on offer so leave your food, alcoholic, non-alcoholic beverages and bottled water at home. Also note no beach or golf umbrellas and pillows will be permitted in the grounds, and the drinking of alcohol in parking areas is forbidden. A strict no pass out policy will be in place at the festival.
Money
The festival is a cashless zone operated by Howler. The festival organisers advise general access ticket holders to preload their Howler wristband with money online before they get to the festival. Top-up stations will be available on site should you need to load more cash.
How to get there
Parking is limited, so it is recommended you use the Gautrain or an e-hailing service to get to the event. There will be a drop-off zone just inside the main gate.
Parking
Parking at the festival is limited and will cost R100 cash, payable upon arrival at the festival. If you need to use your own car to get there, arrive early with cash in hand. It is a first come, first park situation. VIP hospitality ticket holders are requested to print out their parking permit and display it on their dashboard and you will be directed to the VIP parking area.
Gate times
On Saturday gates open at 10am and the show ends at 9pm. On Sunday gates open at 10am and the show ends at 8.30pm.
Main stage line-up
Saturday sees Nigerian superstar Burna Boy headlining the main stage with his sister Nissi, Stereo MCs, G-Force and Major League DJz, and local kwaito legends Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo.
Sunday’s line-up features neo-soul star Angie Stone as well as Babyface, Digable Planets and G-Force, plus Simphiwe Dana, Zenzi Makeba Lee and Msaki delivering an unforgettable Miriam Makeba tribute.
Channel O Drip stage line-up
Saturday’s dance party will be pumping with the sounds of amapiano and rap by Mellow & Sleazy, Mr JazzIQ, Blxckie, Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo.
What to wear
Stylist outfits are encouraged but be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
Mr D Delicious Food Mile
There’s a mile of food vendors waiting to dish up delectable global cuisine from Greek street food to kotas and shisanyama.
My Kitchen Rules
A pop-up express restaurant with singer J’Something and David Higgs will offer takeaways inspired by the contestants on the show, as well as exclusive masterclass cooking demonstrations.
BBC Studios Ice Cream Café
Here you can create a refreshing experience that brings five BBC Studios channels to creamy, dreamy life, thanks to the team from Ice Cream Ninjas.
Drinks
In addition to soft drinks and non-alcoholic beverages, festival-goers can quench their thirst with beer, vodka, gin and tonic. For all those festival-goers looking for a non-alcoholic option, there will be non-alcoholic beer available.
Chefs with Compassion
Support the NGO Chefs with Compassion by purchasing a plate signed by Chef Nti for just R50.
Proudly South African Village
As the country’s #BuyLocal advocacy campaign turns 21 this year, Proudly SA will host 21 member companies selling delicious food and beverages.
Security
There will be security at the main entrance to Kyalami and throughout the precinct during the festival.
