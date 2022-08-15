In another post, Faith reflected on the nine months of her pregnancy and penned a note to her husband and baby, whose gender she has concealed.
‘My little family is complete’ - Faith Nkesi announces she gave birth
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi
Faith Nketsi has revealed she and her husband Nzuzo Njilo have welcomed their first baby together.
The twerk queen turned host and reality TV star took to her social media on Monday to share an image of herself with her baby and a pregnancy photo shoot.
"Thank you God. I'll forever protect our baby if it's the last thing I do," she wrote on her Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi
While she is expected to share her maternity journey on season 4 of her reality show Have Faith premiering on MTV Base, the last episode of the previous season ended with Faith about to break the news to her now husband that she is expecting.
"I honestly don't want to have a baby before marriage," she said.
"It's not like I'm going to be useless. I'll still be doing stuff, like influencing. It's not like I'm dating someone useless,"
