×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘My little family is complete’ - Faith Nkesi announces she gave birth

15 August 2022 - 13:49
Joy Mphande Journalist
Faith Nkesti welcomes her bundle of joy.
Faith Nkesti welcomes her bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi has revealed she and her husband Nzuzo Njilo have welcomed their first baby together. 

The twerk queen turned host and reality TV star took to her social media on Monday to share an image of herself with her baby and a pregnancy photo shoot. 

"Thank you God. I'll forever protect our baby if it's the last thing I do," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Faith Nketsi's Instagram story.
Faith Nketsi's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Faith Nketsi

In another post, Faith reflected on the nine months of her pregnancy and penned a note to her husband and baby, whose gender she has concealed.

"These past nine months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys.

"To my husband, I love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful baby, love is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you."

While she is expected to share her maternity journey on season 4 of her reality show Have Faith premiering on MTV Base, the last episode of the previous season ended with Faith about to break the news to her now husband that she is expecting. 

"I honestly don't want to have a baby before marriage," she said.

"It's not like I'm going to be useless. I'll still be doing stuff, like influencing. It's not like I'm dating someone useless,"

'God created me for you' — Faith Nketsi gushes about her hubby Nzuzo Njilo

Faith Nketsi anticipates starting a family with her hubby.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Faith Nketsi slams pregnancy rumours, says she gained weight

"I'm not pregnant, I'm not planning to be pregnant any time soon. I've gained a little bit of weight," she said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'I love this man with all my heart’ — Faith Nketsi gushes over her hubby

"I literally get so excited to see him when he comes back home from work.".
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'I melted at the way he looked at me' — Faith Nketsi on how she met her hubby

"When he finally got the chance to talk to me himself without really saying that much, I melted at the way he looked at me. Then all all was history ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. Zandie Gumede says she is grateful her son finally met his mamkhulu Kelly TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala Limpopo halala! Ndavi Nokeri wins coveted Miss SA 2022 crown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women