Usher, Sarkodie, Uncle Waffles give unforgettable performances at Global Citizen festival in Ghana

It was a night full of good vibes as global citizens gathered in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, not only to have a good time but to pledge their voices and support to worthy causes.
As they urged the world to fight poverty, empower women and break barriers, the star-studded event saw the likes of SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Edris Elba's wife, model and philanthropist Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and Black Panther star Danai Gurira also take the stage to speak about the importance of the movements towards change that power “Global Citizens” worldwide.
The mood in the stadium became electric each time one of the headliners took the stage and set it on fire. The likes of Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stormzy and Stoneboy left the crowd wanting more.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE before leaving it all on stage, Nigerian superstar Sakordie said lending his voice to causes that matter started a long time ago for him. He said while he initially had an issue with helping people and then putting that on display, he recognised the power of big platforms and how they can bring bigger help to those in need.
“Philanthropy has always been a part of me. I came up with a very harsh beginning as a kid. I had a hard time growing up and so I've always related — especially with young people needing help. I always wanted to help where I could.
“On my own, as soon as I had resources, I wanted to reach out to the less privileged. Personally, I always had this philosophy that you don't put on the camera when you help but I think, as much as that is true, God gave us this position to drive awareness to important matters, and sometimes to help as many people as possible. Collaborations are necessary. So I have been connected with a lot of brands and big people that can help scale up the help I want to bring to my people,” said the musician.
In between the performances, the crowd went quiet as they listened attentively to the speeches given, where people were encouraged to start where they are with what they have to drive necessary change in their communities, country, and continent.
Keynote speeches and calls to end extreme poverty and empower women as well as the need to break systematic barriers came from many philanthropists including Tshepo Mahloele, Africa’s patron of the Global Citizen “End Extreme Poverty Now” campaign.
Mahloele is the chair and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, the owners of Arena Holdings, which publishes SA’s leading newspapers including Sowetan, Sunday Times and Business Day. It also owns the oldest record label in Africa, Gallo Music.
US musician Usher wrapped up the electric evening with an unforgettable performance on stage as he sang songs that transported the crowd through his musical journey. The singer belted out fan faves such as Yeah and Nice and Slow. Not selfish with his time, Usher invited Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Pheelz on stage as surprise acts.
He closed off with a fiery dance-off that made sure the fans left on a high, as fireworks lit up the skies, also in celebration of Ghana's 65 years of independence.
Other standout acts from the night included American songstress SZA who was performing in Africa for the first time. Dressed in a sexy two-piece, she belted out her song as fans sang along.
Rocking a crop top, sans the G-string, DJ Uncle Waffles' short set left the crowd wanting more as she played amapiano hits and teased the large crowd with her viral Adiwele dance moves.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Usher, Sarkodie, Uncle Waffles give unforgettable performances at Global Citizen festival in Ghana
Image: Masi Losi
It was a night full of good vibes as global citizens gathered in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, not only to have a good time but to pledge their voices and support to worthy causes.
As they urged the world to fight poverty, empower women and break barriers, the star-studded event saw the likes of SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Edris Elba's wife, model and philanthropist Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and Black Panther star Danai Gurira also take the stage to speak about the importance of the movements towards change that power “Global Citizens” worldwide.
The mood in the stadium became electric each time one of the headliners took the stage and set it on fire. The likes of Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stormzy and Stoneboy left the crowd wanting more.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE before leaving it all on stage, Nigerian superstar Sakordie said lending his voice to causes that matter started a long time ago for him. He said while he initially had an issue with helping people and then putting that on display, he recognised the power of big platforms and how they can bring bigger help to those in need.
“Philanthropy has always been a part of me. I came up with a very harsh beginning as a kid. I had a hard time growing up and so I've always related — especially with young people needing help. I always wanted to help where I could.
“On my own, as soon as I had resources, I wanted to reach out to the less privileged. Personally, I always had this philosophy that you don't put on the camera when you help but I think, as much as that is true, God gave us this position to drive awareness to important matters, and sometimes to help as many people as possible. Collaborations are necessary. So I have been connected with a lot of brands and big people that can help scale up the help I want to bring to my people,” said the musician.
In between the performances, the crowd went quiet as they listened attentively to the speeches given, where people were encouraged to start where they are with what they have to drive necessary change in their communities, country, and continent.
Keynote speeches and calls to end extreme poverty and empower women as well as the need to break systematic barriers came from many philanthropists including Tshepo Mahloele, Africa’s patron of the Global Citizen “End Extreme Poverty Now” campaign.
Mahloele is the chair and founder of Lebashe Investment Group, the owners of Arena Holdings, which publishes SA’s leading newspapers including Sowetan, Sunday Times and Business Day. It also owns the oldest record label in Africa, Gallo Music.
US musician Usher wrapped up the electric evening with an unforgettable performance on stage as he sang songs that transported the crowd through his musical journey. The singer belted out fan faves such as Yeah and Nice and Slow. Not selfish with his time, Usher invited Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Pheelz on stage as surprise acts.
He closed off with a fiery dance-off that made sure the fans left on a high, as fireworks lit up the skies, also in celebration of Ghana's 65 years of independence.
Other standout acts from the night included American songstress SZA who was performing in Africa for the first time. Dressed in a sexy two-piece, she belted out her song as fans sang along.
Rocking a crop top, sans the G-string, DJ Uncle Waffles' short set left the crowd wanting more as she played amapiano hits and teased the large crowd with her viral Adiwele dance moves.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nomzamo Mbatha, Sarkodie and other stars pen open letter to African leaders
Uncle Waffles and Nomzamo Mbatha join the Global Citizen festival line-up
IN PICS | A Global Citizens gathering in Ghana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos