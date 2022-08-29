Andzelo says when people caught wind of Faith's pregnancy, they worried he wouldn't have anything left to do.
“When I first met Faith she had just got out of twerking and she was for the streets. Now Faith [has] grown to become this businesswoman and ... a wife and mother. I'm very happy for her.
“With Faith being pregnant, there was a whole thing of what am I going to do with my life now ... but it's not like she's dying. She's just taking some time off. And who knows, they might just get a surprise from Kim and me.”
For the past season of the reality show, Andzelo has documented his private life and how his family has come to know that he is gay and says there's more drama he's yet to showcase on the show.
“There's a big situation with my family. At the end of the day, it's a reality show. People are not watching the show to see me going to the club because they see that on my Instagram already. So now they get to see what I get up to in my personal life and my family is happy to be part of it as well.”
Faith Nketsi's PA Andzelo plans to 'step out of her shadow' as his boss goes on maternity leave
Image: Instagram/ Andzelo Tivani
Reality TV star Andzelo Tivani is out to show there's more to him beyond being in Faith Nketsi's shadow as her personal assistant.
He says in season four of Have Faith people will get to know him better as he pursues becoming a club DJ and publicist.
“When we started, I knew that we are not here for one season but ten. I guess we'll see. When we got season 4, I was very happy. I'm not going anywhere. People are going to see from me this time around what I do outside being Faith's PA,” he said.
