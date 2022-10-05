Veteran soccer player Doctor Khumalo's four-part docuseries 16V Doctor Khumalo: Untold has his soccer industry peers lauding him for the impact he's had in and beyond the borders.
The first episode premiered on Mzansi Magic on Sunday. It showcased the former soccer star's historical moments, including the 1996 African Cup of Nations, his stint playing in the US and his iconic career with Kaizer Chiefs to his soccer-filled upbringing and youth under the apartheid regime.
Retired soccer stars Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Siphiwe Tshabalala, who were present at the launch of the docuseries, spoke highly of their former coach and his legacy.
“Our relationship is like he is a grootman, someone I looked up to before I turned professional. I got an opportunity to work with him when he was a coach at Kaizer Chiefs and the relationship grew from there.
“Any time I need advice from him I give him a shout and he's there. He deserves everything coming his way. He's contributed immensely to the industry. He's not a legend by accident, he worked hard for this to happen. He deserves to be appreciated while he's alive.” Reneilwe told TshisaLIVE.
Siphiwe said Doctor is his childhood idol who inspired him to grow his career beyond the field.
“As individuals, once in a lifetime you have to do something that will outlive you and have a positive impact and he's done that. What we're doing now is no longer about ourselves because you have a duty to serve as role models. It's important to leave a strong footprint and legacy and he's done that. He'll forever be my idol,” he said.
‘He deserves to be appreciated while he’s alive’: Siphiwe and Reneilwe on the impact of Dr Khumalo
Image: Instagram/ Reneilwe Letsholonyane
Speaking about the docuseries, Doctor Khumalo took to his Instagram timeline to recall his life lessons since the beginning of his career.
“I have learnt three lessons in life. Leave people where they are at, accept situations for what they are, and not every action needs a reaction. Dankie Mzansi 🇿🇦, Dankie Africa for your prolific support. Much appreciated,” he wrote.
“I have always prided myself in privacy but a time comes in a man’s life where he needs to get a few things off his chest and share his journey.”
