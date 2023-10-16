TshisaLIVE

Madonna shines in 'Celebration' tour after near-fatal illness

16 October 2023 - 10:00 By Paul Sandle
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Madonna kicked off her "Celebration" tour in London on Saturday, with a performance that proved her energy, charisma and appetite for controversy were little dimmed after four decades of pop super-stardom and a brush with death earlier this year.

The 65-year-old's greatest hits show was pushed back from its original July start date after she was hospitalized in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection.

"I'm really damn surprised I made it this far. And I mean that on so many levels," she told fans at the O2 arena.

Wearing the corset and chains that defined her breakthrough, she sang "Into The Groove" before a sound problem forced her to ad-lib about her early struggles in New York.

With the backing track restored, 1983's "Holiday" recreated the hedonistic joy of a New York club before the onslaught of AIDS, marked by a tribute to those who had died.

The mix of religious imagery and sexuality that elevated Madonna from pop star to cultural icon was the backdrop to "Like a Prayer", while "Vogue", the hit that powered her into the 1990s, saw one of the stages become a catwalk.

Madonna addressed the situation in the Middle East. "There's a lot of really crazy things happening in the world that are so, so painful to witness," she said. "But even though our hearts are broken, our spirits cannot be broken."

On her health scare, she said: "It was a crazy year for me as well. And I didn't think I was going to make it."

With more than 40 songs in the show, some like "Papa Don't Preach" were dispatched in seconds, but all of her re-inventions, from Catholic Madonna to Country Madonna, featured.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner has rescheduled the tour's North American leg to start in December after her European concerts.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalisation for infection

Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalised in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918

The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting lost during World War One which it believes may be ...
News
8 months ago

The reinvention of Madge, formerly known as Madonna

Celebrate the queen of pop’s upcoming tour — in full frontal throttle.
Lifestyle
8 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Madonna shines in 'Celebration' tour after near-fatal illness TshisaLIVE
  2. Mnqobi Kunene on his role on ‘Outlaws’: ‘I screamed with excitement’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Champions of the world — Mzansi celebs celebrate Boks vs France victory TshisaLIVE
  4. Actor Suzanne Somers dies at 76 TshisaLIVE
  5. Box office hero: Taylor Swift concert film dominates at theaters TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...