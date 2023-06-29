Lifestyle

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalisation for infection

29 June 2023 - 08:00 By Lisa Richwine
Madonna during her 2015 'Rebel Heart Tour'.
Image: Wiki Commons

Pop superstar Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming tour after being hospitalised in intensive care for a serious bacterial infection, her manager said on Wednesday.

The Vogue singer is expected to make a full recovery, manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Instagram.

Madonna, 64, developed the infection last Saturday and it led to a several-day stay in intensive care, Oseary said.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” the statement said.

“At this time, we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary added.

Madonna had been scheduled to start a worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver, wrapping up in Amsterdam in December.

The seven-time Grammy winner is known for hits including Like A Virgin and Material Girl over a four-decade career.

Reuters

