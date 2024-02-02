TshisaLIVE

IN PICS | New Bathu sneaker range 'Ndofaya' honours kwaito legends

02 February 2024 - 14:00
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kwaito legends celebrated at the launch of Bathu's new sneaker range 'Ndofaya'.
Kwaito legends celebrated at the launch of Bathu's new sneaker range 'Ndofaya'.
Image: Supplied

Footwear brand Bathu launched its latest sneaker range, Ndofaya, on Thursday and honoured kwaito legends for their contribution to the music industry. 

DJ Christos, Boom Shaka, Trompies, Zola 7, KB Motsilanyane, Tamara Dey, Bongo Maffin, 999 and Spikiri were presented with plaques.

Kwaito legends perform at the launch of Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Kwaito legends perform at the launch of Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Image: Supplied

“I am honoured to be a part of this collaboration with Bathu. The Ndofaya collection holds a special place in my heart as it represents the resilience and strength of the people of Meadowlands,” Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng said. 

“It's a testament to the power of the community and the ability to overcome challenges. I believe the Ndofaya shoe will not only be a symbol of pride for Ndofaya, but for all South Africans.”

Bathu MD Cedrick Diphoko said Spikiri's journey mirrored the brand because of his dedication, hard work and commitment to his roots.

“Bathu is a South African brand that celebrates our stories of those who have had a huge influence in our style and fashion through their music. Our latest sneaker edition, Ndofaya, seeks to honour these pioneers and legends for their invaluable contribution to our fibre and culture of South Africa.”  

See some pictures of the sneakers and the launch event below:

Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Image: Supplied
Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Image: Supplied
Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Image: Supplied
Bathu launched a new sneaker range, Ndofaya, to honour kwaito legends.
Bathu launched a new sneaker range, Ndofaya, to honour kwaito legends.
Image: Supplied
A guest at the launch of Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
A guest at the launch of Bathu's new sneaker range, Ndofaya.
Image: Supplied
More scenes from the launch of the new sneaker.
More scenes from the launch of the new sneaker.
Image: Supplied

MORE:

Let's boost cultural tourism!

Global interest in our culture, music and dance should be packaged to attract international visitors, writes Nombulelo Guliwe
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

'We wish he was here': Mandoza's wife Mpho Tshabalala on honouring the kwaito's star legacy

"It's been heavy emotionally and financially because most of the income was from him, Bills don't stop when you grieve."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | A look inside Lasizwe's Pride Month luncheon

"We need to celebrate, we've cried about inclusivity, oppression and abuse for so long, so for a change I wanted us to celebrate," says Lasizwe.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Somizi says Bathu owner offered him 'R1m cash' as a thank you for making his brand 'big'

Would you reject a gift of R1m cash? Somizi did.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

‘It’s self-hate’ — Cassper Nyovest responds to the Bathu and Drip saga

"What we are not going to do is hate on Drip and Bathu. That's self-hate, taking us 10 steps back."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Bathu sneaker is the first step towards my own fashion empire, says Somizi

It's been a whirlwind weekend for celeb Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, who spent much of it with fans eager to literally step into his shoes.
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'She crossed the line' — X scores unimpressed with Liema's altercation with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | From Prince Kaybee and Maphorisa’s beef to Shebeshxt’s car accident — ... TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | 'Nothing is scripted' — Vusi Nova on his reality show, upcoming album ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICS | New Bathu sneaker range 'Ndofaya' honours kwaito legends TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kwezi Ndlovu welcomes twins TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...