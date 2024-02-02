IN PICS | New Bathu sneaker range 'Ndofaya' honours kwaito legends

“I am honoured to be a part of this collaboration with Bathu. The Ndofaya collection holds a special place in my heart as it represents the resilience and strength of the people of Meadowlands,” Mandla “Spikiri” Mofokeng said.
“It's a testament to the power of the community and the ability to overcome challenges. I believe the Ndofaya shoe will not only be a symbol of pride for Ndofaya, but for all South Africans.”
Bathu MD Cedrick Diphoko said Spikiri's journey mirrored the brand because of his dedication, hard work and commitment to his roots.
“Bathu is a South African brand that celebrates our stories of those who have had a huge influence in our style and fashion through their music. Our latest sneaker edition, Ndofaya, seeks to honour these pioneers and legends for their invaluable contribution to our fibre and culture of South Africa.”
See some pictures of the sneakers and the launch event below:
