Outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma did not eat‚ drink or dance at a glitzy “last supper” that was effectively called to bid him farewell after serving a decade as ANC party president.

The president arrived late as is his style – with his wives‚ Thobeka Madiba and Bongi Ngema‚ in tow – at the presidential gala dinner at Nasrec on Friday evening.

On his arrival‚ the two frontrunners in the battle to replace him as ANC president‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa‚ were already seated.

Zuma sat at the main table with Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini to his right and first lady Thobeka to his left.

A regular at Zuma’s table at similar events‚ mining mogul Patrice Motsepe‚ sat further away from Zuma - barely conversing with the president.

Unlike his conduct at previous such occasions‚ Zuma did not offer any song or dance and occasionally posed for selfies.