ANC committee meets amid vote counting concerns - report
19 December 2017 - 10:12
The steering committee of the ANC national conference is having an urgent meeting amid concerns over vote counting and the allocation of top six positions‚ eNCA reported on Tuesday.
Cyril Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in a tight race for the presidency of the ANC‚ elections results showed on Monday night.
Some of the other top six positions went to candidates seen as allies of President Jacob Zuma‚ including David Mabuza (deputy president) and Ace Magashule (secretary-general).
Concerns over delegate accreditation plagued the conference. More than 400 were barred from voting.
