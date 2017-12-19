ANC Conference 2017

ANC committee meets amid vote counting concerns - report

19 December 2017 - 10:12 By Timeslive
New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hugged his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as she conceded the race on Monday evening. Ramaphosa won by 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma, who had received 2,440 votes.
Image: ALON SKUY

The steering committee of the ANC national conference is having an urgent meeting amid concerns over vote counting and the allocation of top six positions‚ eNCA reported on Tuesday.

Cyril Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in a tight race for the presidency of the ANC‚ elections results showed on Monday night.

Ramaphosa will help the country pick up 'scattered' pieces, says Roelf Meyer

Former Minister of Defence Roelf Meyer says newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is a man who will help the country pick up the “scattered” ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Some of the other top six positions went to candidates seen as allies of President Jacob Zuma‚ including David Mabuza (deputy president) and Ace Magashule (secretary-general).

Concerns over delegate accreditation plagued the conference. More than 400 were barred from voting.

