Politics

NDZ’s branch mates celebrate as she loses out to Ramaphosa

19 December 2017 - 10:10 By Nathi Olifant
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma looks on as ANC party delegates break for tea on Monday. President Jacob Zuma is in the foreground.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma looks on as ANC party delegates break for tea on Monday. President Jacob Zuma is in the foreground.
Image: ALON SKUY

One would think that Ward 32 in Durban would have been dismayed at the outcome of Monday’s night’s ANC presidential vote. After all‚ this is the branch that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma calls home.

But that was not the case. Not by a long shot.

The Gedleyihlekisa branch – named after President Jacob Zuma’s middle name – nominated Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency. And on Monday night they celebrated his victory.

The branch has‚ however‚ extended an olive branch to Dlamini-Zuma following her defeat.

"We never supported her candidacy‚ which resulted in us not even going to the national conference. But she is our leader. We support her and we still need her leadership and guidance‚" said branch secretary Siyabulela Njokweni.

IN PICTURES | Smiles, tears and celebration as #ANC54 elect Top 6

There were tears, smiles and singing as Cyril Ramaphosa beat his rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become the new ANC president. Here are some of the ...
Politics
8 hours ago

He said the branch had tried all it could to have a political discussion with Dlamini-Zuma over their differences‚ but that she never asked them to endorse her and never held any activities in her own branch. This‚ they felt‚ basically amounted to her snubbing them.

"It's all water under the bridge now. We are hoping she will be included in the NEC because we still want to have an NEC member in this branch. It's because the top six is dominated by men and only one woman. It's a loss for women‚" he said.

"Had she campaigned to be the deputy president‚ we would have definitely supported her."

Njokweni said they are hoping to campaign with Dlamini-Zuma at the upcoming by-election in their ward.

"I cannot stress this more: we need comrade Nkosazana‚" he said.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa will help the country pick up 'scattered' pieces, says Roelf Meyer

Former Minister of Defence Roelf Meyer says newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is a man who will help the country pick up the “scattered” ...
Politics
9 hours ago

How Ramaphosa plans to fix SA's beleaguered economy

After winning a bruising battle for control of the African National Congress (ANC), Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa now faces an even more daunting ...
Business
9 hours ago

'We are ready for Ramaphosa!' sing Soweto residents

"We are ready … We are ready for Ramaphosa!"
Politics
9 hours ago

#ANC54: Trade unions, business welcome Ramaphosa's victory

Business and trade unions are cautiously optimistic after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new president of the ANC on Monday night.
ANC Conference 2017
11 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League Politics
  2. ‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's first test is... Politics
  4. Zuma’s fee-free education does not tackle Fees Must Fall Politics
  5. ANC Women's League troubled by male-dominated top six Politics

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X