Someone will spill the beans on the doings in Dubai

The holiday week at the end of 2015 was delightful in Dubai. Christmas Day itself was a comfortable 26°C, with a 19km/h southerly breeze and humidity of just 34%. There were 10 ½ hours of sunshine and the sea was an inviting 25°C.

As if that weren't enough, the Oberoi Hotel in the city centre, with its spectacular views of the 830m Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest structure - as well as a spa and an enormous pool shaded by skyscrapers, offered a luxurious refuge from the downtown hustle and bustle. And at just R4100 a night, it was a snip - especially if someone else was paying.

Can there have been a more pleasant place for a group of South Africans to gather with their Indian friends and discuss the grubby details of a mutually beneficial future involving political power and lifelong financial security?

Apparently not, because Dubai was the location chosen that week by all three Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma, Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh, the two sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule, the executive PA to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and SA Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane.