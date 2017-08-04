Editorial
Someone will spill the beans on the doings in Dubai
The holiday week at the end of 2015 was delightful in Dubai. Christmas Day itself was a comfortable 26°C, with a 19km/h southerly breeze and humidity of just 34%. There were 10 ½ hours of sunshine and the sea was an inviting 25°C.
As if that weren't enough, the Oberoi Hotel in the city centre, with its spectacular views of the 830m Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest structure - as well as a spa and an enormous pool shaded by skyscrapers, offered a luxurious refuge from the downtown hustle and bustle. And at just R4100 a night, it was a snip - especially if someone else was paying.
Can there have been a more pleasant place for a group of South Africans to gather with their Indian friends and discuss the grubby details of a mutually beneficial future involving political power and lifelong financial security?
Apparently not, because Dubai was the location chosen that week by all three Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma, Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh, the two sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule, the executive PA to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and SA Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Moyane must have loved Dubai, because he was back there at least five times last year. Oddly - and SARS won't explain the trips or account for Moyane's gadding - the Guptas were in the United Arab Emirates at the same times.
These revelations amount to a further "joining of dots" - the remedial action advocated by Pravin Gordhan after his removal as finance minister - as the #GuptaEmails continue to reveal the secrets of state capture, so many of which are linked to that other "city of gold".
Dominoes are falling, the most recent being Brown's PA, and it can only be a matter of time before the more courageous and principled among the ranks of the captured begin to spill the beans. We await their calls.
