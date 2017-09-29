The 2017 Essence Festival‚ climaxing in Durban this weekend in a confetti-like shower of taxpayers’ money‚ has come in for a lot of stick.

Some have asked why the eThekwini Municipality is paying about R100-million (last year’s cost) for what is essentially an opportunity for rich people to talk about themselves.

The municipality has rejected allegations of wasteful expenditure‚ claiming that the festival offers Durbanites a chance to listen to inspiring entrepreneurs and briefly forget the heat and leeches and swamp madness that make Durban what it is.

I have to admit they have a point. For example‚ consider one of their biggest draw-cards‚ American TD Jakes‚ who will be teaching principles that will “help you take your business to the next level”.