No saints in ANC contest

There are no saints in this extremely dirty war that's unfolding within the ANC. Many, such as former president Kgalema Motlanthe, cling onto the vain hope that the "good guys" will set the party right, but they are wrong.

That sort of naive hope mimics exactly what happened in 2007, when even with the malodorous pus pouring out of the Jacob Zuma campaign (stalked by rape and corruption allegations) some still said the "man of the people" would turn out good. Zuma was no man of the people and his tenure has been a nightmare.

Care should be taken this time around, for there are very few or no saints and angels in the pack that's running for the ANC office now.

Take Lindiwe Sisulu, for example. She has crisscrossed the country promising better governance, more focus on the people and a return to ANC values. That's rich given that this is someone who fought vociferously for Zuma to get into power. Once Zuma was installed in Mahlamba, Ndlopfu Sisulu never once raised her voice as Zuma slept on the job, killed the economy and handed taxpayer billions to the Gupta family and his relatives.

A coup happened right in front of Sisulu and she never once said a word as her illustrious family's legacy was trampled upon. Her vows to clean up the ANC and government now are just about as believable as the rattling of an empty can.

Then there is Baleka Mbete, an ANC leader who, for the past 10 years, has failed comprehensively to make Zuma accountable on any issue. One really need not waste time on this candidate - every outrage the Zuma executive has carried out has her fingerprints all over it. She totally eunuched the legislature. The prospect of an Mbete presidency should make every South African quiver with dread.

Jeff Radebe says he will clean up government and set us all on the road to prosperity. After 10 years in the Zuma administration (he has been in government for 23 years) we are expected to believe that, miraculously, Radebe will deliver. Oh, by the way, what exactly has he had to say about ANC policy towards those like Zuma who have brought this "glorious movement" of Mandela and others into disrepute? Nothing. Instead, he has been a willing and even enthusiastic praise-singer of Zuma.