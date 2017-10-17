The curious case of the misunderstood goat

A seven-year-old boy from Woodstock in Cape Town loves animals and dreams about becoming a veterinarian one day.

So, as a treat, his parents arranged a petting zoo for his birthday, as many parents like them have done before. But little did this specific birthday boy's folks know their son's party would soon become a mirror of our society, smudged by the ignorance we hold about our fellow South Africans.

While the family was happily celebrating his birthday in a public park in Cape Town, with permission from authorities, a woman took her dogs for a walk in the same park.

For Megan Furniss, the woman walking her dogs, this was clearly a slaughterhouse scene. She took to Facebook, instantly sparking social media hysteria. "Help!" she yelped. "There is a goat tied to a pole in the children's park in Queens Park. Huge crowd of people. Goat is screaming. Help!"