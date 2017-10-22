Transcending apartheid’s cruel race laws​: an inside look into Mandela & Bizos' friendship

Here they would debate the writings of ancient philosophers and muse on the lessons of history: “Civil war was a matter that concerned both Nelson and me ... Some commentators have claimed that Nelson’s commitment to forgiveness and reconciliation was something that he mellowed into in prison, but that is not my understanding. From the very early days of our acquaintance, he was clear that black racism in retaliation for white racism would tear South Africa apart.”

The years 1956 to 1961 were dominated by the Treason Trial. Mandela was now a client, as well as a friend and a colleague. In 1963, he was sent to Robben Island for five years, which became life imprisonment after the Rivonia Trial in 1964. With a finely recalled wealth of personal and professional detail, Bizos brings these turbulent times to life.

