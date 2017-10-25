New series comes up hard against the vicissitudes of black dating

A good documentary or work of literature or film or piece of music will almost always leave you with an epiphany.

This past week I finally managed to get my hands on filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver's Black Love docu-series, which highlights love stories from the black community.

It features many a familiar face in the black entertainment world - including Emmy Award-winner and How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon, Think Like A Man actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict (of Sister, Sister fame) and her spouse Cory Hardrict.

The series aims to find the secret to making a marriage work (spoiler alert: it failed to convince me that any of us know how).

It's broken into four parts: "Where does love begin", "Tripping over hurdles", "Falling down" and "Getting to Forever" - where they offer advice for people who are on their journey to, hopefully, eternal love.