I saw humility in the face of deep‚ deep grief. A wave of palpable forgiveness. People of all colours uniting in a spiritual war against violence. Collectively calling for peace and unity.

Black Monday was a stand against violent crime which has become pandemic in South Africa and the recent murder of Joubert Conradie was a catalyst to say: “Genoeg is genoeg.”

I was invited to attend The Black Monday gathering by the co-founders of the newly launched Mediation Foundation for Peace and Justice‚ Advocate Alan Nelson‚ Oscar Siwali and Paul Dalmeyer. They told me farm murders should not be approached in isolation and quoted the following statistics: For the year span 2016-2017 there have been more than 19‚000 murders in our country. That equates to 52 per day‚ it includes 639 gang-related murders on the Cape Flats. Furthermore there have been 341 farm attacks that led to 70 farmers losing their lives in SA in one year. The Western Province has the highest murder rate in SA.

I saw the bereaved family calling for South Africans to be ‘warriors of peace and love’ - to look inwards and get rid of all evil and darkness within themselves. To let the darkness in everyone’s life turn to light. I heard a friend of Joubert Conradie speak as “a father‚ a farmer‚ a cattle man‚ just a nobody. But‚” he said‚ “I ask you to be still. Observe a minute’s silence and then walk away from this field and leave any anger behind.” I heard Joubert's’ widow‚ Marlene‚ speak of peace and forgiveness and a very young boy play the Last Post bravely through an antelopes’ horn.