Editorial
Get rid of the losers who run our sport
Remember the euphoria last month when Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive and the Springboks slashed their deficit against the All Blacks to just one point?
But it was business as usual this past weekend with both teams getting drilled.
The Boks have won the World Cup twice, and Bafana were once ranked 19th in the world after winning the African Nations Cup.
So what gives?
Sure, you can blame the largely poor level of coaching at school and grassroot levels, where players are not being taught the basic skills - and this is a problem across most sports in South Africa.
This problem did not start last week, and it can't be corrected overnight.
Allister Coetzee is expected to be fired after the tour, which may satisfy his critics. But lurking behind the changing of personnel are the culprits who hired him in the first place.
The real bad guys here are the administrators of rugby, football and all struggling codes.
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan was voted out as Port Elizabeth mayor - what a pity the general public doesn't elect the soccer federation where other top dogs have been sadly silent over the rape allegations against Jordaan by Jennifer Ferguson - disgraced Hollywood heavyweights Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein must wish they were at Safa.
Mark Alexander, also on the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board, headed up the successful bid committee in what turned out to be a one-horse race for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Admittedly, he wasn't responsible for the fiasco that followed, but Sascoc is the subject of a ministerial commission of inquiry.
If the current crop of administrators is the créme de la créme of SA sport, then get used to the bad results. If not, it's time for a revolution.
