Get rid of the losers who run our sport

Remember the euphoria last month when Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to keep their World Cup hopes alive and the Springboks slashed their deficit against the All Blacks to just one point?

But it was business as usual this past weekend with both teams getting drilled.

The Boks have won the World Cup twice, and Bafana were once ranked 19th in the world after winning the African Nations Cup.

So what gives?

Sure, you can blame the largely poor level of coaching at school and grassroot levels, where players are not being taught the basic skills - and this is a problem across most sports in South Africa.

This problem did not start last week, and it can't be corrected overnight.

Allister Coetzee is expected to be fired after the tour, which may satisfy his critics. But lurking behind the changing of personnel are the culprits who hired him in the first place.