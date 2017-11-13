Zuma keeps snout in trough

On July 29 Eskom's now suspended head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels held a meeting with the Gupta family ally and aide, Salim Essa, in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

Essa took Daniels to another meeting in a flat in the Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, complex. On entering she found herself in the company of Ajay Gupta, the paterfamilias of the Gupta family; President Jacob Zuma's son and the Guptas' servant-in-chief Duduzane; Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins and an unidentified Chinese woman.

Martins has denied being at such a meeting. None of the others has.

These meetings were revealed when Daniels, a lawyer and commissioner of oaths, testified under oath at a parliamentary committee meeting last week looking into the capture of Eskom. She remembers clearly where she was on July 29.

Martins, who one would imagine has a diary and whose security detail keeps records of his movements, cannot recall where he was on July 29.