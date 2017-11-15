A lackadaisical response across government

Farmer Anton Smit raises his left arm into the air as he cradles his wide-brimmed hat against his chest. Surrounded by residents of Beaufort West, he bows his head and prays to a higher power for rain. And, Lord knows, the Western Cape town needs all the help it can get as it approaches "day zero" when water officially runs out.

It's easy to think prayer is the answer since the ongoing drought has largely been blamed for water shortages. But that doesn't paint a complete picture. The fact of the matter is that government - locally, provincially and nationally - just has not reacted fast enough.

Water researcher Anthony Turton described the lack-of-rain argument as "purely spin".

"I don't like to get into the blame game...but there's enough blame to go around," he said.

Some of that blame should be shouldered by the ANC-led government, with bulk water provision a competency of national government. Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille complained that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was dragging his feet in signing off on permission for the city to alter the budget to allow them to fast-track alternative water sources.