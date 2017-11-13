The great thirst: water crisis paralyses rural towns

One by one South Africa's rural towns have succumbed as a catastrophic drought tightens its grip, turning vast areas into ground zero.

Collapsed water infrastructure, theft and corruption have brought the future into the present with a bang.

With South Africa experiencing a water deficit of 38 billion cubic metres annually, and needing an additional R30-billion a year to bridge the gap in water services infrastructure, the situation is a daily living nightmare for thousands of people. The country's emergency Plan B - underground water reservoirs - is in danger of rapidly evaporating.

Residents of the Western Cape town of Beaufort West are all too familiar with the crisis. Already, 20% of the town's municipal drinking water is recycled sewage. The local dam is at 0% capacity.

Theft of water from outside household taps is rife, with residents able to take a bath only once a week. Guesthouse owners have removed baths from rooms; municipal swimming pool employees now work in libraries.