Power‚ I’m starting to believe‚ is a parasite.

I don’t mean this metaphorically. I’m talking about a very literal biological entity. Medical science hasn’t found it yet but I suspect that in ten or twenty years it’s going to be confirmed: power is a microscopic critter that burrows into brains and hearts‚ and‚ once there‚ sets about replicating itself.

We already know the symptoms. Nature is full of examples of parasites that change the behaviour of their hosts‚ and so it is with the power parasite. The infected begin to develop a paradoxical personality‚ being bold‚ even rash‚ while simultaneously developing anxieties that slowly fester into paranoia.

A single host‚ however‚ is of no use to the parasite. It must spread. And so it accesses the deepest reaches of its host’s brain and decodes exactly what the human heart most wants to hear‚ and it puts those words in the mouth of its host‚ and the multitudes come.