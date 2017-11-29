It's probably not the best moment for me to propose a new tax.

There's a R50-billion hole in the fiscus that the state plans to fill by raising taxes and cutting expenditure‚ which means it will raise taxes and employ consultants to explain to it why it's failing to cut expenditure.

Then there's the growing suspicion of SARS itself‚ not to mention the widely held view that large chunks of our tax are being handed over to a gallery of international rogues.

Indeed‚ many South Africans are now wondering if they’re still law-abiding citizens trying to contribute to the welfare of the country or if they’ve become unwilling sponsors of state captors.

So yes‚ I understand that it’s not the ideal time for me to call for a new tax. But hear me out‚ because the tax I have in mind – let’s call it a Democracy Tax – is only a few hundred bucks in the short term and will save us hundreds of billions down the line.