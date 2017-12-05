This 'unity' game has nothing to do with democracy

Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza has set the cat among the pigeons with the little "unity" game he is playing in the run-up to the ANC's elective conference this month.

He finally showed his hand when more than 200 of Mpumalanga's branches spoiled their ballot papers with the word "Unity" at the provincial general council last week.

Mabuza was quoted in the weekend press as saying he would use his province's kingmaker muscle to force Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa to adopt a mixed, inclusive slate that accommodated the different factions in the ANC.

But why should all the different factions in the ANC be accommodated? Why should the election of the ANC's new leadership corps be a negotiation?

This is not 1991, when we had a Codesa1 to try to navigate our way around the complexities of creating a new, united South Africa. We have moved beyond that. We have become a proud democracy. The Greek word demokratia, may we remind Mr Mabuza, relates to a popular government. A political system in which the people - the citizens - hold sovereignty.