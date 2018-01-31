For the purpose of a new book which I have been commissioned to write‚ I have recently delved into the origins of the term ‘political correctness.’

Instinctively‚ perhaps congenitally‚ I am incapable of being ‘politically correct’. By this I mean subscribing or authoring opinions which hew to orthodoxy‚ however at variance with the facts on the ground it might be.

But I was – until very recently –under the impression that the idea of being politically correct was a product of the cultural wars which ignited across American campuses in the 1970s and 1980s.

However‚ I discovered (as per Caitlin Gibson writing in the Washington Post in early 2016) that the term goes back to the 1930s and 1940s when members of the US Communist Party used it as a straightforward term to demand political orthodoxy. Back then it was a literal term‚ used by members in good standing‚ to advance ‘the party line’ in a rigorous and doctrinaire fashion.

It was probably necessary too: the monstrous global leader of Communism back then‚ Stalin‚ required rigid devotion to the Moscow edict‚ however bewilderingly it changed. First a pact with Hitler’s Germany and the division of eastern Europe into ‘bloodlands’ shared by the Nazis and Communists‚ and then‚ when the Wehrmacht invaded Mother Russia‚ a breath-taking lateral arabesque to name Hitler and fascism as the greatest evils in the world.

Of course‚ as Gibson notes‚ it has since those heady days been shaped into a ‘linguistic weapon’ which has changed hands many times: “these days it is a catch all for liberal cowardice or caution…it has been a literal term. An ironic joke.

A snide insult. To some‚ the term has even represented a positive ideal‚ a righteous label worn proudly.” But if political correctness is now at least eighty years old‚ and outworn or perhaps suffering from intellectual dementia‚ it has acquired a much more recent‚ arguably even worse‚ companion.

“Virtue signalling” is in every sense the poor and modern relation of political correctness. Because unlike the latter‚ these days you can signal your virtue by publicly expressing opinions intended to demonstrate your own moral correctness or good character. More than political correctness‚ much of this nonsense is coded by pointing out things that you dislike.