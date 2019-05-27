Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it

We have a new president, a new legislature and a new executive. The future is hopeful, but many uncertainties remain. There are many icebergs as Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” begins its five-year term.

The person and institution most in danger right now are Shamila Batohi and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – because some of the most powerful people in our state over the past 10 years are coming for them.