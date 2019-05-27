Ideas

Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it

27 May 2019 - 07:00
Will president Cyril Ramaphosa be able to protect the NPA which is one of the most threatened institutions?
Will president Cyril Ramaphosa be able to protect the NPA which is one of the most threatened institutions?
Image: TimesLIVE

We have a new president, a new legislature and a new executive. The future is hopeful, but many uncertainties remain. There are many icebergs as Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” begins its five-year term.

The person and institution most in danger right now are Shamila Batohi and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – because some of the most powerful people in our state over the past 10 years are coming for them.

 

Most read

  1. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  2. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  3. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  4. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show Ideas

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X