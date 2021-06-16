OPINION | 'We could be more if people believed in us'

On June 16, as we remember and honour the agency of the youth of the 1976 uprising, it is critical that we also honour the lives, actions and aspirations of the current generation of young people.

Decades of research with SA’s youth puts forward one strong message: most youth use their agency, on an almost daily basis, in an attempt to move their lives towards independently taking care of themselves and those around them. But they face enormous barriers and challenges to improve their lives.

So, they need to be supported. As one young research participant in Atlantis, Western Cape, said a few weeks ago: “We could be more if people believed in us.”

The ongoing high unemployment and poverty levels among youth remind us just how difficult it is for young people to reach their aspirations: the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows that almost 44% of youths aged 15 to 35 were not employed or in education or training (NEET) in the first three months of this year.

While there is a long road ahead to better educational outcomes and more jobs in SA, that should not delay supporting young people who wish to improve their wellbeing, nurture their skills, and strengthen their employability — even if they are not (yet) able to find an actual job during these challenging times.

Not much attention has been given, in the news headlines, to the recent and unprecedented coming together of government departments, youth development initiatives and research institutions to help put in place interventions to do exactly that.