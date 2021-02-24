'We're in pain day and night' — SA reacts as unemployment rate reaches 32.5%

South Africans are discouraged by the latest unemployment figures from Stats SA, taking to social media to share their heartbreak.

The unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 had increased by 1.7 percentage points to 32.5% compared to the third quarter.

Some blamed the ruling party for loss of employment among millions, saying joblessness was leading to depression.

The EFF said while the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened unemployment, joblessness has long been a reality in SA.

It said the ruling party must use its power to lead industrial development “based on labour-intensive initiatives and protection of infant industries”.

“This is a catastrophic state of affairs indicating the chronic failure of the government of the day. Unemployment in this country has been an economic pandemic that has characterised SA's reality for over three decades,” it said.